One dead after small plane crashes in Maplewood neighborhood

Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a small plane crash in the Maplewood neighborhood just north of Route 104.

An orange, fixed-wing aircraft crashed just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Bridge View Drive. Two adult men were onboard. One died, and the other is hospitalized in stable condition, according to Rochester police and fire officials.

It was not immediately know where the plane was flying from, or to.

"There's a lot of private aircraft that fly around, and that's where the NTSB and the FAA will be involved," police Capt. Greg Bello said. "We're awaiting their arrival. Something like this doesn't happen in the city very often. In my over 18 years being here, that's my first plane crash. So we're just working our way through."

