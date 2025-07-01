How can patients and doctors work together to improve health care?

WXXI News

How can patients and providers work together to improve the health care system? It's a question the Patient Clinician Alliance has been exploring for about five years.

Most recently, the coalition of patients, physicians, and other health care professionals has created a survey designed to better understand the challenges patients face.

This hour, we sit down with members of the Alliance to discuss their work, what they've learned so far, and what the future of the health care system could look like.

Our guests:



Mary L. Coan, Ph.D., M.D., lead of the patient survey project; steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance; and physician in private practice, practicing integrative medicine

Michael R. Privitera, M.D., founding member and steering committee member of the Patient Clinician Alliance

Joel Elliot, steering committee member for the Patient Clinician Alliance

*Note: To access the survey or the website the guests mentioned during the discussion, please use the hyperlinks above, rather than the web address they shared during the program.

