© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can patients and doctors work together to improve health care?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair, a grey mustache, and is wearing glasses, a blue and green plaid button-down shirt, grey pants, and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing a turquoise sleeveless shirt; a man back right has short grey hair, a grey beard, and is wearing glasses, and a blue and yellow striped polo shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Michael R. Privitera, (background) Mary L. Coan, and Joel Elliot with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 1, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

How can patients and providers work together to improve the health care system? It's a question the Patient Clinician Alliance has been exploring for about five years.

Most recently, the coalition of patients, physicians, and other health care professionals has created a survey designed to better understand the challenges patients face.

This hour, we sit down with members of the Alliance to discuss their work, what they've learned so far, and what the future of the health care system could look like.

Our guests:

*Note: To access the survey or the website the guests mentioned during the discussion, please use the hyperlinks above, rather than the web address they shared during the program.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams