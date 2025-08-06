12:00 Seneca Nation buys Rochester Knighthawks

1:00 Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

Seneca Nation is thought to be the first sovereign Native Nation to own a major professional lacrosse team. This is a game they say the Creator gifted their people, centuries ago, and they started playing here in New York and bordering parts of Canada. The Knighthawks President and GM says that this development will strengthen the connection between the Rochester team and the roots of the sport. Guest host Brian Sharp and his panel discuss what this means for the team, for the Seneca Nation, and for the sport.

Our guests:



JC Seneca, president of Seneca Nation

Dan Carey, president and general manager of the Knighthawks

Eli Hackett, contributing writer for CITY and Knighthawks fan

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight. As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel.



Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Ken Albala, Tully Knoles Endowed Professor of History at University of the Pacific

Dan Herzog, partner/beverage director at Easy Sailor

Kelly McDonald, partner/executive chef at Easy Sailor

