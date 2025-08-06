© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Seneca Nation buys Rochester Knighthawks

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp,
Veronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT
Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca puts on a custom Knighthawks jersey over his traditional ribbon shirt during an announcement that the Seneca Nation has purchased the Knighthawks lacrosse team and is the new owner of Rochester's major league lacrosse team.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca puts on a custom Knighthawks jersey over his traditional ribbon shirt during an announcement that the Seneca Nation has purchased the Knighthawks lacrosse team and is the new owner of Rochester's major league lacrosse team.

12:00 Seneca Nation buys Rochester Knighthawks

1:00 Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

Seneca Nation is thought to be the first sovereign Native Nation to own a major professional lacrosse team. This is a game they say the Creator gifted their people, centuries ago, and they started playing here in New York and bordering parts of Canada. The Knighthawks President and GM says that this development will strengthen the connection between the Rochester team and the roots of the sport. Guest host Brian Sharp and his panel discuss what this means for the team, for the Seneca Nation, and for the sport.

Our guests:

  • JC Seneca, president of Seneca Nation
  • Dan Carey, president and general manager of the Knighthawks
  • Eli Hackett, contributing writer for CITY and Knighthawks fan

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight. As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel.

  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Ken Albala, Tully Knoles Endowed Professor of History at University of the Pacific
  • Dan Herzog, partner/beverage director at Easy Sailor
  • Kelly McDonald, partner/executive chef at Easy Sailor

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.