Connections
Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackVeronica Volk
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Kelly McDonald and Dan Herzog with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Patrick Hosken, (background) Kelly McDonald and Dan Herzog with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 30, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
Ken Abala
Provided
WXXI News

Tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight.

As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
