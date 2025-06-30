Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

WXXI News

Tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight.

As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel.

Our guests:



Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.