Connections

The legacy of Chuck Mangione

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Veronica Volk, Julie Williams
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:52 PM EDT
Bob Sneider and Ardis Mangione-Lindley with guest host Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections" on Friday, August 8, 2025
Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

The death of Rochester musical icon Chuck Mangione was a huge loss for countless fans around the world — felt especially keenly here in his hometown.

Let's celebrate the man and his music, with favorite musical and personal memories. Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami is joined in the studio by Chuck's niece Ardis Mangione-Lindley and an "alum" of his band.

And we want to hear from you — the community of musicians, fans, and friends who experienced iconic concerts like "Friends and Love," played alongside him, and more.

Our guests:

Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
