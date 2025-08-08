The legacy of Chuck Mangione

Julie Williams / WXXI News Mona Seghatoleslami guest hosting "Connections" on Friday, July 18, 2025

The death of Rochester musical icon Chuck Mangione was a huge loss for countless fans around the world — felt especially keenly here in his hometown.

Let's celebrate the man and his music, with favorite musical and personal memories. Guest host Mona Seghatoleslami is joined in the studio by Chuck's niece Ardis Mangione-Lindley and an "alum" of his band.

And we want to hear from you — the community of musicians, fans, and friends who experienced iconic concerts like "Friends and Love," played alongside him, and more.

Our guests:

