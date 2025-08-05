© 2025 WXXI News
CITY's ROC 10

WXXI News | By Leah Stacy,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
Black text is seen over an orange background with red accents.
Jacob Walsh
CITY Magazine's 2025 Rochester Ten issue

12:00 CITY's ROC 10

1:00 How to cope with and communicate about a serious illness

In selecting this year's annual "Rochester Ten" cohort, CITY looked to the helpers — those who are impacting our region daily; many doing it quietly. CITY's annual "Rochester Ten" issue hit stands last week, and the crew is here to talk about all the design, storytelling and photography that happens behind-the-scenes. CITY editor Leah Stacy guest hosts this discussion.

Our guests:

  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Matt Rogers, editor of The Lost Borough and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. News of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis raised both awareness and questions about how and when to communicate about a serious illness. How can patients access guidance and resources when it comes to understanding their emotions, while also sometimes needing to navigate those of friends and family? What is the role of supporters and caregivers? Our guests specialize in helping patients with these questions. They join us to share their expertise.

In studio:

  • Ronald Epstein, M.D., professor of family medicine, oncology, and medicine (palliative care) at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Supriya Mohile, M.D., geriatric oncologist and professor in the Departments of Medicine, Hematology/Oncology; Surgery, Cancer Control; and the Cancer Center; and vice chair for academic affairs in the Department of Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Abby Squicciarini, LMSW, oncology social work supervisor at Lipson Cancer Institute

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
