12:00 CITY's ROC 10

1:00 How to cope with and communicate about a serious illness

In selecting this year's annual "Rochester Ten" cohort, CITY looked to the helpers — those who are impacting our region daily; many doing it quietly. CITY's annual "Rochester Ten" issue hit stands last week, and the crew is here to talk about all the design, storytelling and photography that happens behind-the-scenes. CITY editor Leah Stacy guest hosts this discussion.

Our guests:



Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Matt Rogers, editor of The Lost Borough and contributor to CITY Magazine

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. News of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis raised both awareness and questions about how and when to communicate about a serious illness. How can patients access guidance and resources when it comes to understanding their emotions, while also sometimes needing to navigate those of friends and family? What is the role of supporters and caregivers? Our guests specialize in helping patients with these questions. They join us to share their expertise.

In studio:



Ronald Epstein, M.D., professor of family medicine, oncology, and medicine (palliative care) at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Supriya Mohile, M.D., geriatric oncologist and professor in the Departments of Medicine, Hematology/Oncology; Surgery, Cancer Control; and the Cancer Center; and vice chair for academic affairs in the Department of Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Abby Squicciarini, LMSW, oncology social work supervisor at Lipson Cancer Institute

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.