Ready to Work: How disability self-advocacy builds independence in the job force

Self-advocate Maggie McCrumb knows she’s capable of working, but there are barriers to finding job. From transportation and workplace attitudes to managing anxiety and advocating for accommodations, Maggie shares what it really takes to pursue employment as a person with a disability.

In this episode of The Move To Include Podcast, Maggie reflects on her journey through transition programs, job coaching, and self-advocacy, and why work is important to her and gives her a sense of independence.

She’s joined by Charis Happ, Director of Transition Services at The Arc of Monroe, who explains how employment supports work, why “everyone is ready to work,” and how small accommodations can make a big difference.

This episode explores:



Maggie’s path to self-advocacy and planning for independence

How supportive services like job coaching and community habilitation work

Managing real challenges on the job and navigating misconceptions about disabilities

Practical tips for finding the right job fit and advocating for accommodations

Hear more about Maggie's college journey on WXXI’s podcast Exited, in the episode "Leaving college with lots of benefits — but no degree."

Move To Include is a national partnership of WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media.

Additional support for the Move to Include Podcast is provided by Mary Cariola Center and the URMC Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

New episodes drop monthly. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.