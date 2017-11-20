© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Leaving college with lots of benefits — but no degree

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk,
Karen Shakerdge
Published November 20, 2017 at 12:01 AM EST
Jesse Claud waits for a cab to arrive to take him to the diner where he worked part-time, one mile down the road. Jesse recently finished a college-based transition program called LIVES at SUNY Geneseo.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jesse shows the certificate he received after completing the LIVES program at the State University of New York at Geneseo. Jesse's father, Dwayne, said the program helped his son grow academically and socially.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jesse cleans a table at Brian's USA Diner, where he worked part time.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jesse heads into Brian's USA Diner, where he had a part-time seasonal job.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Patrick Staley is all about sports: "Soccer, baseball, football, wrestling, track and field and then basketball." He would like to be an athletic coach and personal fitness trainer.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Maggie McCrumb plays with a child at a day care center while being assessed by a "vocational evaluator," in order to get help with job placement from New York state.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
Maggie enjoys a night out at the arcade to celebrate her 21st birthday.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
Patrick takes a breather after playing basketball. He was in a program at Roberts Wesleyan College, but is now taking classes independent of the program.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Pat wrote a "bucket list" during an exercise while he was in the BELL program at Roberts Wesleyan College.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News
A signed basketball and football are among Pat's favorite items in his room.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Maggie took part in a quasi-college program at the University of Rochester. She said the program helped her work up the courage "to get a real job."
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Maggie shows a photo of her and her friend, Tessa Berardi. They took an improv class together, and Tessa was a counselor at the Sunshine Camp that Maggie attended over the summer.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Patrick plays basketball at a park in Gates, New York.
Malinda Ruit/WXXI News
Jesse Claud raises his hand during a class in his LIVES program at SUNY Geneseo.
Karen Shakerdge/WXXI News

Going to college can be a key experience in a young person's life, leading to friendships, personal growth, a degree — and, of course, future employment.

The number of college-based programs for students with intellectual disabilities is growing across the country, and they often provide many of those benefits — except for a traditional degree. In the second episode of Exited, meet three young people as they leave college experiences for the real world.

This podcast is from WXXI's Inclusion Desk, a multi-platform reporting effort to inform and transform attitudes and behavior about inclusion. The Inclusion Desk grew from the Move to Include partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Transcript of episode

Inclusion DeskInclusion DeskMove to Include
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Karen Shakerdge
Karen Shakerdge covers health for WXXI News. She has spent the past decade asking people questions about their lives, as a documentary film producer, oral historian and now radio reporter.
See stories by Karen Shakerdge
