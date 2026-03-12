12:00: Stories of addiction and recovery

1:00: The Landmark Society's 2026 Five to Revive

When discussing Gen Z and "ghosting," the term often refers to young adults abruptly cutting communication in relationships or at work. But research shows this group is now ghosting alcohol. According to the data, Gen Z and millennials are turning away from drinking and traditional nights out. Being "sober curious" is becoming more popular. But Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) remains a health concern in this country. The NIH reports that nearly 28 million Americans ages 12 and older struggled with AUD from 2024-2025. A new play at Blackfriars Theatre called "The White Chip" tells the story of one man's struggle living with addiction and his path to recovery. Our guests tell us what we can learn from the play — and from lived experience. In studio:



Matt Ames, director of "The White Chip"

Katelyn Machnica, Actor #1 in "The White Chip"

Kara Izzo, peer support program manager at ROCovery

Netzi Montano, nurse practitioner at Delphi Rise

Then in our second hour, a local house ravaged by fire last year has made a list of properties identified for the potential for revitalization. The Morgan-Manning House in Brockport suffered significant damage after a fire in January 2025. The Landmark Society of Western New York has named it and four other entities as its 2026 "Five to Revive." This hour, we continue an annual tradition of discussing the Landmark Society's five selections, while exploring the latest in preservation work and why it matters. Our guests:



Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York

Larry Francer, assistant director of the Landmark Society of Western New York

Katie Eggers Comeau, architectural historian at Bero Architecture and member of the Five to Revive Committee at the Landmark Society of Western New York

Paul Kimball, project manager and former president for the Morgan-Manning House

Karen Wood, co-owner of the Seneca Falls Machine Co. building

Erin Anheier, board member and member of the Five to Revive Committee for the Landmark Society of Western New York, and past president and current vice president of development for the Cobblestone Society

