Connections
Public employee unions push to sweeten retirement

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
At a massive rally in Albany, public employees attacked Tier VI, the state law that restricts pensions for workers under the age of 63.

Fiscal conservatives argue that unions want taxpayers to pay them more for working less. The unions counter that it’s a matter of fairness — and it’s making it hard to recruit talent. They make the case on "Connections."

Our guests:

