Public employee unions push to sweeten retirement
Samuel Fresina
Randi DiAntonio
Melinda Person
At a massive rally in Albany, public employees attacked Tier VI, the state law that restricts pensions for workers under the age of 63.
Fiscal conservatives argue that unions want taxpayers to pay them more for working less. The unions counter that it’s a matter of fairness — and it’s making it hard to recruit talent. They make the case on "Connections."
Our guests:
- Randi DiAntonio, vice president of the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF)
- Samuel Fresina, president of the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association (NYSPFFA)
- Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)