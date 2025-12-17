© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: The state of jokes in 2025; what does it take to become a scientist?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
A man with short grey hair and a grey beard stands in front of a pink wall covered in cue cards. He is pointing to a cardboard cutout of himself.
Lena McBean
/
National Comedy Center
Nate Bargatze with SNL cue cards at the National Comedy Center

12:00: Special rebroadcast — National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

1:00: Special rebroadcast — What does it take to become a scientist?

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio. We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense. The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power. Our guest discusses it all in this special rebroadcast:

  • Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country. He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa, Ph.D. candidate in the Earth and Planetary Science Department at UC Berkeley
  • Matthew Signor, Ph.D. candidate in experimental physics at the University of Rochester
  • Ethan Smith, Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
