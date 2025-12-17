Special rebroadcasts: The state of jokes in 2025; what does it take to become a scientist?

12:00: Special rebroadcast — National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

1:00: Special rebroadcast — What does it take to become a scientist?

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio. We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense. The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power. Our guest discusses it all in this special rebroadcast:



Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country. He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

