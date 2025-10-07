National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025
Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio.
We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense.
The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power.
Our guest:
- Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center