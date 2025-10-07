© 2025 WXXI News
National Comedy Center director talks about the state of jokes in 2025

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, joins us in studio.

We discuss what's new in comedy — including the assertion from the President that comedians are not allowed to make jokes at his expense.

The national center is a trove of historical information, and this is not the first time that comedy has been targeted by people in power.

Our guest:

