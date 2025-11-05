What does it take to become a scientist?
1 of 2 — (foreground) Matthew Signor, (background) Ethan Smith and Adam Frank with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Matthew Signor, (background) Ethan Smith and Adam Frank with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, November 5, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — de Villa Headshot.jpg
Kyla de Villa
Provided
Astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country.
He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it.
Our guests:
- Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
- Kyla de Villa, Ph.D. candidate in the Earth and Planetary Science Department at UC Berkeley
- Matthew Signor, Ph.D. candidate in experimental physics at the University of Rochester
- Ethan Smith, Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Rochester