A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
What does it take to become a scientist?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:56 PM EST
WXXI News

Astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country.

He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it.

Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa, Ph.D. candidate in the Earth and Planetary Science Department at UC Berkeley
  • Matthew Signor, Ph.D. candidate in experimental physics at the University of Rochester
  • Ethan Smith, Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
