Monroe football team honored for state championship win

Mayor Malik Evans presented members of the Monroe High School Red Jackets football team with the inaugural Mayor’s Cup trophy on Tuesday during a ceremony at City Hall.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Monroe High School Red Jacket Joshua Staten shows off his medals as he and his football team walk to City Hall with a police escort for a formal recognition ceremony, where Mayor Malik Evans honored players with certificates.

Earlier this month, Monroe became the first city school to win a state football championship, completing an undefeated season. Monroe defeated Westchester County’s Sleepy Hollow at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse by a score of 34-0.

"This is on behalf of everybody in the city," Evans said, "...in honor of the Monroe Red Jackets, the first Rochester city school team to capture a New York state football championship. Your unity, resilience and historic victory inspired pride across our city. You are forever champions of Rochester."

Team captain Jermain Montgomery Jr. addressed his teammates from the podium.

"Honestly, this a crazy moment right now to be at this platform, you know what I'm saying," Montgomery said. "To be with my guys that I've been with since ninth grade. We here. We did it. Know what I'm saying. The work that we put in, it paid off. We did it. You know what I mean? We did it."