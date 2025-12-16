© 2025 WXXI News
Angels, grinches, and Red Ryder BB guns: 'tis the season for holiday films

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Four people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black cardigan, black-and-white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a navy puffy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown boots; a man back left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a green cardigan sweater and orange shirt; a man back right has short grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing glasses and a black button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, (background) Scott Pukos and Jared Case with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 16, 2025
WXXI News

'Tis the season, and you'll soon be seeing holiday films taking over screens (if they haven't already!). From classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," to 80s or 90s favorites like "A Christmas Story" or "Home Alone," to the love-them-or-hate-them Hallmark Christmas movies, there's so much to watch in the genre.

What's your favorite holiday movie? What gives a seasonal film staying power? And what can you watch on the big screen locally if you want to get into the spirit this month?

Our guests are film fans:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
