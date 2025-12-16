'He's the community's father;' local woman reacts after ICE detains her dad

WXXI News

The community is reacting after ICE detained a local businessman.

As reported by WXXI's Gino Fanelli, Omar Ramos Jimenez, the co-founder of the Mexican restaurant La Casa, was arrested by federal immigration agents earlier this month during an alleged sting. Ramos Jimenez was first detained by ICE in 2013 and has been complying with the agency's requests for check-ins.

A federal complaint states that he is now being held due to changes in presidential priorities and policies and to ensure his future attendance at court hearings.

Hundreds of protesters recently gathered to demand his release. The group included his daughter, Cassandra Bocanegra, a senior staff member for the Finger Lakes chapter of the New York Immigration Coalition. She joins us for the hour.

Our guests:

