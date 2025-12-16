© 2025 WXXI News
'He's the community's father;' local woman reacts after ICE detains her dad

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:32 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a green knit cap, a plaid button-down shirt, black jeans and boots; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown boots; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a black long-sleeved shirt; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a dark green fleece pullover.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Olivia Post Rich and Cassandra Bocanegra with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 16, 2025
WXXI News

The community is reacting after ICE detained a local businessman.

As reported by WXXI's Gino Fanelli, Omar Ramos Jimenez, the co-founder of the Mexican restaurant La Casa, was arrested by federal immigration agents earlier this month during an alleged sting. Ramos Jimenez was first detained by ICE in 2013 and has been complying with the agency's requests for check-ins.

A federal complaint states that he is now being held due to changes in presidential priorities and policies and to ensure his future attendance at court hearings.

Hundreds of protesters recently gathered to demand his release. The group included his daughter, Cassandra Bocanegra, a senior staff member for the Finger Lakes chapter of the New York Immigration Coalition. She joins us for the hour.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
