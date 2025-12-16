12:00: 'He's the community's father;' local woman reacts after ICE detains her dad

1:00: Angels, grinches, and Red Ryder BB guns: 'tis the season for holiday films

The community is reacting after ICE detained a local businessman. As reported by WXXI's Gino Fanelli, Omar Ramos Jimenez, the co-founder of the Mexican restaurant La Casa, was arrested by federal immigration agents earlier this month during an alleged sting. Ramos Jimenez was first detained by ICE in 2013 and has been complying with the agency's requests for check-ins. A federal complaint states that he is now being held due to changes in presidential priorities and policies and to ensure his future attendance at court hearings. Hundreds of protesters recently gathered to demand his release. The group included his daughter, Cassandra Bocanegra, a senior staff member for the Finger Lakes chapter of the New York Immigration Coalition. She joins us for the hour. Our guests:



Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Cassandra Bocanegra, senior manager of organizing and strategy for the Finger Lakes region at the New York Immigration Coalition

Olivia Post Rich, senior attorney at the Worker Justice Center of New York

Then in our second hour, 'tis the season, and you'll soon be seeing holiday films taking over screens (if they haven't already!). From classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," to 80s or 90s favorites like "A Christmas Story" or "Home Alone," to the love-them-or-hate-them Hallmark Christmas movies, there's so much to watch in the genre. What's your favorite holiday movie? What gives a seasonal film staying power? And what can you watch on the big screen locally if you want to get into the spirit this month? Our guests are film fans:



Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions for the Dryden Theatre at George Eastman Museum

Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist

Scott Pukos, communications director for The Little Theatre

