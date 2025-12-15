Bello taps Grower, his chief of staff, to become his new deputy

Photo provided / Monroe County Amy Grower

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will have a new second-in-command in the New Year.

He has appointed Amy Grower, currently his chief of staff, to the role of deputy county executive. That position is currently held by Jeff McCann, who was elected Greece town supervisor in the November elections. He’s leaving the office to assume his new role.

The changeover will happen January 1st.

Grower has been part of the Bello administration since he took office in 2020. Before that, she had a key role in his successful 2019 campaign for the seat.

As chief of staff, Grower oversees the day-to-day operations of the county executive's office and serves as a principal advisor to Bello. She also manages some special projects, including one aimed at increasing the availability of skilled nursing facility beds and home care for people receiving Medicaid.

In her new role, Grower will work with Bello to manage day-to-day operations of county government. She'll guide policy development and lead major projects around public safety, public health, economic and workforce development, and infrastructure.