New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust

The Rochester Police Department is collaborating with a local ministry to improve police-community relations. RPD and United Christian Leadership Ministries have developed a dashboard to monitor the use of body worn cameras. The data will be available to the public. Organizers say it's the first project of its kind in the nation. We talk with the team behind it about the goals and the challenges, and about launching a partnership based on building trust. Our guests:



Sammie Drayton Jr., commander of the Administrative Services Division at the Rochester Police Department

Rev. Dwight Fowler, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry

Carlos Garcia, member of the body-worn cameras dashboard project

Alex White, community activist and leader of the body-worn cameras dashboard project

Then in our second hour, we bring back an annual NPR favorite. "Hanukkah Lights" returns with new stories, plus gems from the archive. This program is hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to Susan Stamberg. Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!

