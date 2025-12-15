© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 15, 2025 at 9:05 AM EST
Klaus Radetzki
/
Adobe Stock
Anthony Hall is asked repeatedly by officers to leave an apartment in this frame grab from body worn camera video released by the Rochester Police. Hall was arrested on January 2,  2025 and the city released the body worn camera video March 17, 2025.

12:00: New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust

1:00: Special broadcast: "Hanukkah Lights 2025"

The Rochester Police Department is collaborating with a local ministry to improve police-community relations. RPD and United Christian Leadership Ministries have developed a dashboard to monitor the use of body worn cameras. The data will be available to the public. Organizers say it's the first project of its kind in the nation. We talk with the team behind it about the goals and the challenges, and about launching a partnership based on building trust. Our guests:

  • Sammie Drayton Jr., commander of the Administrative Services Division at the Rochester Police Department
  • Rev. Dwight Fowler, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
  • Carlos Garcia, member of the body-worn cameras dashboard project
  • Alex White, community activist and leader of the body-worn cameras dashboard project

Then in our second hour, we bring back an annual NPR favorite. "Hanukkah Lights" returns with new stories, plus gems from the archive. This program is hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to Susan Stamberg. Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate!

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.