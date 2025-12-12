Emergency food vouchers available Saturday at the Public Market

Saturday will be the last opportunity for SNAP recipients and low-income people to get state emergency response checks at the Rochester Public Market.

The checks are actually vouchers, and eligible families can get $20 worth for each member present at the market. They can only be used at the market during regular shopping hours and redeemed for SNAP-eligible items, including fruits, vegetables, eggs, meat, seafood, and baked goods.

The market is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

People receiving SNAP benefits can pick up the vouchers at the Market Token Center, where shoppers usually redeem SNAP benefits. People who have incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or who are facing food insecurity, can get the vouchers by filling out a form at the tent in the D-Shed.