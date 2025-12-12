PFAS contamination widespread in rural soils, DEC report finds

In a new report, the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation said it found so-called “forever chemicals” in 97% of rural soils it had tested.

The report, “A Decade of Progress on PFAS,” also outlines initiatives and state resources that are available. PFAS, which is shorthand for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, take a very long time to break down in the environment, and research has shown possible links to certain health conditions like cancer.

The DEC also announced that it is partnering with the Department of Health next year on a trial testing and mitigation rebate program for private well owners in high-risk communities.

More information on PFAS is available on the DEC’s website.