'Am I wrong?' What's next when you question your political beliefs?
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told CBS News that Republicans are "terrified to step out of line" when it comes to President Trump.
Meanwhile, a new report on the Trump administration's support for the Tate brothers — who have been accused of sex trafficking internationally — has caused further division.
We talk about that happens when people feel compelled to re-examine their political beliefs at a time when political identity is very strong.
Our guest:
- Rich Logis, founder and executive director of Leaving MAGA