'Am I wrong?' What's next when you question your political beliefs?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:55 PM EST
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told CBS News that Republicans are "terrified to step out of line" when it comes to President Trump.

Meanwhile, a new report on the Trump administration's support for the Tate brothers — who have been accused of sex trafficking internationally — has caused further division.

We talk about that happens when people feel compelled to re-examine their political beliefs at a time when political identity is very strong.

Our guest:

