Part of Brooks Avenue to remain closed a little longer; east-side I-490 exit reopens

A section of Brooks Avenue near the airport will be closed a little longer than anticipated as unseasonably cold weather is delaying one aspect of a roadwork project there.

Concrete poured by the crews is not curing as fast as planned due to unseasonably cold weather, said Mare Millow, public information officer for the state Department of Transportation's Region 4, which includes Rochester.

The road is currently closed from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport access ramp to Deep Rock Road. Millow said the DOT expects that section to open in January.

The work is part of a larger project to repave Brooks Avenue from Route 33A to the Rochester city line.

On the other side of Monroe County, the Bushnell's Basin exit on Interstate 490 is now open. Exit 27 closed earlier this year for a bridge replacement project.

The state DOT cautions drivers that some construction work continues on that section of I-490 and that they should anticipate delays or, if necessary, use alternate routes. It also urges motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Millow said that the DOT anticipates reopening two lanes to traffic in both directions of I-490 later this month.