Monroe Co. opts out of Airbnb tracking; uptick in flu; toys, toys, toys!

We're joined by our WXXI News colleagues to discuss a series of stories that have made news this week.

As reported by investigative reporter Gino Fanelli, Monroe County has become the first of the major counties in upstate New York to opt out of creating a registry system for short-term rentals like Airbnb. We discuss the implications.

Then, health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen has the latest on flu and measles cases, which are on the rise in the community.

And finally, what's trending — both currently and historically — when it comes to toys? Chris Bensch of the Strong National Museum of Play stops by the studio with recent additions to the Toy Hall of Fame, and we talk about popular toys from holidays past (think Atari, Tickle Me Elmo, and more!).

