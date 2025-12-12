12:00: 'Am I wrong?' What's next when you question your political beliefs?

1:00: Monroe Co. opts out of Airbnb tracking; uptick in flu; toys, toys, toys!

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told CBS News that Republicans are "terrified to step out of line" when it comes to President Trump. Meanwhile, a new report on the Trump administration's support for the Tate brothers — who have been accused of sex trafficking internationally — has caused further division. We talk about that happens when people feel compelled to re-examine their political beliefs at a time when political identity is very strong. Our guest:



Rich Logis, founder and executive director of Leaving MAGA

Then in our second hour, we're joined by our WXXI News colleagues to discuss a series of stories that have made news this week. As reported by investigative reporter Gino Fanelli, Monroe County has become the first of the major counties in upstate New York to opt out of creating a registry system for short-term rentals like Airbnb. We discuss the implications. Then, health, equity, and community reporter Racquel Stephen has the latest on flu and measles cases, which are on the rise in the community. And finally, what's trending — both currently and historically — when it comes to toys? Chris Bensch of the Strong National Museum of Play stops by the studio with recent additions to the Toy Hall of Fame, and we talk about popular toys from holidays past (think Atari, Tickle Me Elmo, and more!). In studio:



Gino Fanelli, investigations/City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong National Museum of Play

