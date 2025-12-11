How local parents in wheelchairs are making it work with five kids

A local woman and her family have made national news several times this year.

Stephanie Woodward is a disability rights activist whose TikTok videos have gone viral and whose family's story has been featured in People Magazine.

She and her husband have been vocal about their growing family, for how they travel with their five children (including triplets) using wheelchairs, how they use adaptive items in their home, and more. Woodward says a goal in sharing their story is to normalize parents with disabilities.

She joins guest host Veronica Volk in the studio for the hour.

