A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
How local parents in wheelchairs are making it work with five kids

By Veronica Volk,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 11, 2025 at 2:56 PM EST
Two smiling woman wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a bright blue turtleneck with black stripes and black jeans; a woman at right has curly brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black sweater over a purple t-shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Guest host Veronica Volk and Stephanie Woodward on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 11, 2025

A local woman and her family have made national news several times this year.

Stephanie Woodward is a disability rights activist whose TikTok videos have gone viral and whose family's story has been featured in People Magazine.

She and her husband have been vocal about their growing family, for how they travel with their five children (including triplets) using wheelchairs, how they use adaptive items in their home, and more. Woodward says a goal in sharing their story is to normalize parents with disabilities.

She joins guest host Veronica Volk in the studio for the hour.

Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
