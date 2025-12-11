Local Check Out Hunger donations break a record

Wegmans customers at the company's 114 stores donated roughly $3.1 million during the annual Check Out Hunger campaign.

The money will go to food banks in New York, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Included in that sum: the $820,515 shoppers at the 21 Wegmans stores in Greater Rochester raised for Foodlink, the region's food bank. That's far and away the most raised in any of Wegmans market territories, and a record high for the region, according to the locally-based grocery chain. A news release noted that one customer donated $2,000 at the Lyell Avenue store over the course of multiple visits.

Customers at the 11 Buffalo-area stores donated the next highest amount at $495,704. That will go to FeedMore WNY.

Wegmans began the Check Out Hunger campaign in 1993 and has raised a total of $58 million for organizations providing food assistance.