Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

(foreground) Chris Fanning, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Linda Sue Park with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 10, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Chris Fanning and the lovely Karen Fanning
Dictionary.com recently announced its word of the year, and your age may determine your reaction to it. The word: 67 (pronounced six-seven).
If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it...and might be smirking that many adults don't understand. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity this summer, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot."
So what is 67? What is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite annual traditions as we explore words added to dictionaries and take our new words quiz!
In studio:
- Amanda Chestnut, curator, author, and educator
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
- Linda Sue Park, author