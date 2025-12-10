© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses.
Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a navy button-down shirt, white t-shirt, jeans and boots; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white letters, jeans and boots; a woman back left has dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige sweater and yellow scarf; a woman back right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a red sweater with a picture of a duck on the front.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Chris Fanning, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Linda Sue Park with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Chris Fanning, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Linda Sue Park with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Two smiling people hold up large wreaths decorated with red and green ribbons.
2 of 2  — Chris Fanning and the lovely Karen Fanning
Chris Fanning and the lovely Karen Fanning
Dictionary.com recently announced its word of the year, and your age may determine your reaction to it. The word: 67 (pronounced six-seven).

If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it...and might be smirking that many adults don't understand. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity this summer, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot."

So what is 67? What is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite annual traditions as we explore words added to dictionaries and take our new words quiz!

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
