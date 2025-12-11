With one convention center project going, city looks to start the next

The city of Rochester is seeking proposals for a $60 million renovation of the downtown convention center.

Everything from interior finishes, to lighting and controls, restrooms, building systems and kitchen equipment are to be updated. The city secured state funding for the project back in May.

While the building has not seen a major renovation since opening in 1985, it has been under regular construction in recent years. A $10 million renovation of the North Terrace along the riverfront opened in 2019. The city broke ground on a $13 million addition to the front of the building in January, which should be completed next year.

Another expansion and additional terrace work toward the southeast side of the building last estimated at $27 million is being reassessed and refreshed with no certain timeframe for going forward.

Proposals for the modernization project are due Jan. 30. The city wants to select a consultant and begin design work next summer, with the goal of doing the construction in phases beginning in summer 2029, likely continuing through summer 2033.