Estimates for convention center addition and terrace work spike to $27 million

Projected construction costs to expand the downtown convention center and shore up the south end of the riverfront terrace have nearly tripled from early estimates.

And Mayor Malik Evans wants to use federal pandemic relief dollars to help offset expenses.

Talk of expanding what's known as the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center dates back years. Past concepts showed soaring glass and steel structures and portals into the old aqueduct and subway bed.

Built in 1985, the facility never has been formally renovated, officials said, and is sorely in need of investment.

"Other buildings of our age have already expanded and renovated," said James Brown, the convention center’s executive director. "So it's very important that we stay up with the Joneses, so of speak, and make sure we have what meeting planners and visitors want."

The project includes a two-story building addition — to better showcase and interact with the riverfront — and work to shore up the south end of the outdoor riverfront terrace.

Initial estimates were for $10 million, but that was several years ago. The bill now stands at $27 million, officials said, driven by rising labor and materials costs.

Even with the federal dollars, and an earlier state award, the city is well short.

“They’re looking to raise likely between $5 (million) and $10 million more to do the work," Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham said.

The city hopes to begin construction in 2024, and have the project completed in a couple of years.

"A very important part of the project as this is eventually going to connect to the Aqueduct Reimagined project," Brown said. "Creating unity, and a good relationship between the other venues that surround us."

The aqueduct project involves the Broad Street bridge, and tearing off some or all of the upper deck roadway, creating a pedestrian plaza. Other nearby venues are Blue Cross Arena, Constellation Brands' new headquarters and the Rundel Library and park.

