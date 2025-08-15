The unconventional date movie

Julie Williams / WXXI News Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

The new horror film, "Together," starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, focuses on a struggling relationship and features Cronenberg-levels of body horror ... but it has also been marketed as a date movie.

This year has featured lots of films that eschew the typical formula of a date movie.

Guest host Scott Pukos and his panel of movie lovers will explore this trend — is it just marketing or are audiences craving something beyond the standard rom-com?

Our guests:

