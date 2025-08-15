© 2025 WXXI News
The unconventional date movie

By Scott Pukos,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
The new horror film, "Together," starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, focuses on a struggling relationship and features Cronenberg-levels of body horror ... but it has also been marketed as a date movie.

This year has featured lots of films that eschew the typical formula of a date movie.

Guest host Scott Pukos and his panel of movie lovers will explore this trend — is it just marketing or are audiences craving something beyond the standard rom-com?

Our guests:

Scott Pukos
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
