The unconventional date movie
1 of 2 — (foreground) Roberto Lagares and Adam Lubitow, (background) Roemer Johansson and Dave Palmer with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections"
(foreground) Roberto Lagares and Adam Lubitow, (background) Roemer Johansson and Dave Palmer with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections" on Friday, August 15, 2025
2 of 2 — Sarah Antao
Sarah Antao
The new horror film, "Together," starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco, focuses on a struggling relationship and features Cronenberg-levels of body horror ... but it has also been marketed as a date movie.
This year has featured lots of films that eschew the typical formula of a date movie.
Guest host Scott Pukos and his panel of movie lovers will explore this trend — is it just marketing or are audiences craving something beyond the standard rom-com?
Our guests:
- Sarah Antao, rom-com expert and teaching staff member at the Focus Theater
- Roemer Johansson, copywriter and member of the Little Theatre
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Adam Lubitow, projectionist and programmer at the Little Theatre and programming director for Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival
- Dave Palmer, film critic for the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA)