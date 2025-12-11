12:00: How local parents in wheelchairs are making it work with five kids

1:00: One Take Documentary series returns with six new films

A local woman and her family have made national news several times this year. Stephanie Woodward is a disability rights activist whose TikTok videos have gone viral and whose family's story has been featured in People Magazine. She and her husband have been vocal about their growing family, for how they travel with their five children (including triplets) using wheelchairs, how they use adaptive items in their home, and more. Woodward says a goal in sharing their story is to normalize parents with disabilities. She joins us in the studio for the hour.



Stephanie Woodward, president and CEO of Disability EmpowHer Network

Then in our second hour, the One Take Documentary series is back at the Little Theater this week. The screenings include six different shorts whose themes range from an exploration of identity to bedtime stories. We talk with the filmmakers about their work and about the state of documentary filmmaking in 2025. Our guests:



Linda Moroney, founder and programmer of the One Take Documentary Series

Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre

Markus Essien, filmmaker

Clara Riedlinger, filmmaker

Claire Beseler, filmmaker

Nastaran Bagheri, Ph.D. student in the department of media study at the University at Buffalo

TK James, filmmaker

