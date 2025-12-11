© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

How local parents in wheelchairs are making it work with five kids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:19 AM EST
Stephanie Woodward and Ryan Chalmers with their foster sons and triplets, Max, Mimi, and Gigi.
1:00: One Take Documentary series returns with six new films

A local woman and her family have made national news several times this year. Stephanie Woodward is a disability rights activist whose TikTok videos have gone viral and whose family's story has been featured in People Magazine. She and her husband have been vocal about their growing family, for how they travel with their five children (including triplets) using wheelchairs, how they use adaptive items in their home, and more. Woodward says a goal in sharing their story is to normalize parents with disabilities. She joins us in the studio for the hour.

  • Stephanie Woodward, president and CEO of Disability EmpowHer Network

Then in our second hour, the One Take Documentary series is back at the Little Theater this week. The screenings include six different shorts whose themes range from an exploration of identity to bedtime stories. We talk with the filmmakers about their work and about the state of documentary filmmaking in 2025. Our guests:

  • Linda Moroney, founder and programmer of the One Take Documentary Series
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
  • Markus Essien, filmmaker
  • Clara Riedlinger, filmmaker
  • Claire Beseler, filmmaker
  • Nastaran Bagheri, Ph.D. student in the department of media study at the University at Buffalo
  • TK James, filmmaker

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
