Local election winners on why every vote counts

The phrase "every vote counts" rang true in several local political races this November.

In the race for Canandaigua town supervisor, a 12-vote margin determined the winner. The newly elected Webster town supervisor won by 65 votes. And in the third legislative district of Monroe County, the race was decided by a 24-vote margin.

This hour, we talk to election night winners who understand the value of getting out the vote.

Our guests:

