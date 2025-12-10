Local election winners on why every vote counts
The phrase "every vote counts" rang true in several local political races this November.
In the race for Canandaigua town supervisor, a 12-vote margin determined the winner. The newly elected Webster town supervisor won by 65 votes. And in the third legislative district of Monroe County, the race was decided by a 24-vote margin.
This hour, we talk to election night winners who understand the value of getting out the vote.
Our guests:
- Don Cotter, supervisor-elect of the town of Canandaigua
- Alex Scialdone, supervisor-elect of the town of Webster
- Marvin Stepherson, Monroe County legislator-elect