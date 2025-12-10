© 2025 WXXI News
Local election winners on why every vote counts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
The phrase "every vote counts" rang true in several local political races this November.

In the race for Canandaigua town supervisor, a 12-vote margin determined the winner. The newly elected Webster town supervisor won by 65 votes. And in the third legislative district of Monroe County, the race was decided by a 24-vote margin.

This hour, we talk to election night winners who understand the value of getting out the vote.

Our guests:

  • Don Cotter, supervisor-elect of the town of Canandaigua
  • Alex Scialdone, supervisor-elect of the town of Webster
  • Marvin Stepherson, Monroe County legislator-elect

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
