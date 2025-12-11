© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
One Take Documentary series returns with six new films

By Megan Mack,
Julie Williams
Published December 11, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST
The One Take Documentary series is back at the Little Theater this week. The screenings include six different shorts whose themes range from an exploration of identity to bedtime stories.

We talk with the filmmakers about their work and about the state of documentary filmmaking in 2025.

Guest host Megan Mack talks with our guests:

