One Take Documentary series returns with six new films
1 of 7 — Scott Pukos with guest host Megan Mack on "Connections"
Scott Pukos with guest host Megan Mack on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 11, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 7 — L2s.jpg
Linda Moroney
Provided
3 of 7 — Markus Pic.jpeg
Markus Essien
Provided
4 of 7 — DSC09970-Edit.jpg
Clara Reidlinger
Provided
5 of 7 — Beseler_Headshot_24.jpg
Claire Beseler
OLIVIA SCHLICHTKRULL / Provided
6 of 7 — Nastaran.JPG
Nastaran Bagheri
Provided
7 of 7 — TK.jpg
TK James
Provided
The One Take Documentary series is back at the Little Theater this week. The screenings include six different shorts whose themes range from an exploration of identity to bedtime stories.
We talk with the filmmakers about their work and about the state of documentary filmmaking in 2025.
Guest host Megan Mack talks with our guests:
- Linda Moroney, founder and programmer of the One Take Documentary Series
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
- Markus Essien, filmmaker
- Clara Riedlinger, filmmaker and musician
- Claire Beseler, filmmaker
- Nastaran Bagheri, Ph.D. student in the department of media study at the University at Buffalo
- TK James, filmmaker