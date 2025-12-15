Massive diorama in storage for decades depicts Rochester circa 1910

A gigantic, dust-covered diorama stashed in a roadside building outside Palmyra depicts a long-forgotten scene in Rochester from more than a century ago.

“This is the beginnings of what it started as,” said Clark L. Rittersbach, who, at 82, has held onto this 8-foot-square model for most of his adult life.

The model, he said, used to be displayed in the offices of Rochester Gas & Electric, his former employer, and depicts the local utility and other manufacturers’ operations in the Genesee River gorge just north of downtown more than a century ago.

1 of 2 — B+L glass plant.jpg Bausch + Lomb glass plant in the Genesee River gorge circa 1916 looking northeast toward the railroad bridge with houses along St. Paul Street shown on the ridge. Provided photo / From the Albert R. Stone Negative Collection. Courtesy of the RMSC. Rochester, NY. 2 of 2 — HFSP_OLIN_Woodland Grove Perspective.jpg A rendering of the woodland grove envisioned to be part of the proposed High Falls State Park. The grove would be on the east side of the river, north of the Smith Street or Bausch Memorial Bridge near the base of the Running Track foot bridge toward the northern edge of the park. This is roughly where the B+L glass plant was once located. The grove would be near a playground. Provided rendering / OLIN

Buildings recreated to scale fill the river valley, and an array of smokestacks rise between the towering gorge walls. In addition to RG&E structures, and the long ago-razed Bausch + Lomb glass plant, the model shows an old tannery and large gas storage tanks.

For more than 150 years, industry dominated this otherwise hidden section of the city just beyond High Falls, drawn by the water and the powerful cataract. Today, though, nearly all of those built structures are gone, and plans are moving forward to turn the 2.5-mile stretch into a park — though still paying homage to bygone eras.

Rittersbach thinks the model should be part of it, restored and put back on display.

In the model, Upton Cold Storage sits perched atop one side of the gorge. And houses still line much of the other side, fronting St. Paul Street.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Exact scale replicas of the houses that stood on St. Paul Street dot the edge of the diorama of the Genesee River gorge that depicts the operations of Rochester Gas & Electric, Bausch + Lomb, and other businesses such as Upton Cold Storage from the early 1900s.

“All these houses are as they appeared,” Rittersbach said. “Each one is different, and each one is to scale.”

Telling the 'whole story'

The acreage frozen in time in the diorama is envisioned in the latest park plan as a “relics garden” and woodland grove.

While the renderings of what could be spark the imagination, reflections of the gorge’s grimier history — including one depicting “Incinerator Plaza” — have drawn criticism and mockery.

But the New York state parks system's “Our Whole History Initiative” aims to highlight “the many stories that have taken place at High Falls ... beginning with the Haudenosaunee presence through to more current industrial uses,” said Carl Flora, the architect on the High Falls park project.

1 of 4 — incinerator 1920.jpg Incinerator and coal gasification construction, looking southeast from the Smith Street or Bausch Memorial Bridge, circa 1920. Kodak Tower is shown in the distance. Provided image / From the Albert R. Stone Negative Collections. Courtesy of the RMSC. Rochester, NY. 2 of 4 — HFSP_OLIN_Incinerator Plaza Perspective.jpg A rendering shows remnants of brick walls with large window openings partially enclosing a seating area amid large rocks and vegetation with the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge seen in the distance. The proposed High Falls State Park could include a plaza where the old city incinerator sits today at the base of the Smith Street bridge on the west side of the Genesee River gorge. The "Incinerator Plaza" name shown in this rendering is a placeholder but reflects the planners’ goal of incorporating old and new and maintaining some remnants of old industrial uses in the gorge. / OLIN 3 of 4 — high falls cleanup.jpg A $26 million environmental cleanup of a former manufactured gas site at High Falls is complete, readying the five-acre site for a future High Falls State Park. The city's former trash incinerator is visible in the background with its smokestack that could be repurposed for park signage. Brian Sharp / WXXI News 4 of 4 — HFSP_OLIN_West Lawn Perspective.jpg The west lawn in the proposed High Falls State Park, in this rendering looking north, shows the smoke stack of the old city incinerator and Smith Street bridge in the distance. This would be on the west side of the river gorge in a recently remediated area at the base of the former Beebee Station just north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge. Provided rendering / OLIN

In the model, "you’ve got the original gas works production plant that made the gas for the street lamps,” said Rittersbach, a former RG&E chemist who worked in the gorge in the 1970s. "I worked in the main chem lab, which is about the only building that's remaining.”

The detail in the model extends to the trees, even a pile of debris and a single set of power poles.

“The curious thing is, you know, you can see some power lines along here for RG&E because they had to have something to power this place,” he said. “But you don't see them on the rest of the streets, because they didn't have electric there."

Max Schulte / WXXI News A decades-old, large-scale diorama of the Genesee River gorge circa 1910 shows Suntru Drive rising from the base of the gorge and Rochester Gas & Electric operations, up to Bausch Street and the Bausch + Lomb complex atop the ridge.

In addition to RG&E’s east and west manufactured gas plants on either side of the river, there was the coal-fired Beebee Station, which had not yet been built at the time of the model but was demolished about 10 years ago. There was a hydro plant, the brick building still visible at the base of the falls. The remnants of the former city incinerator also still stand.

“So, a lot of industrial activity, you know, turn of the century, industrial revolution,” said Jeremy Wolf, director of the environmental remediation group for RG&E.

"That industrial nature of that whole area just carried over,” he said, from the days of the flour mills first built the city.

The model doesn’t extend to High Falls, but the cascade at that time was a thundering 96-foot drop. Today, it measures 80 feet, reduced in and around 1915, as the city blasted the riverbed deeper to control downtown flooding. Doing so eliminated a 14-foot “Upper Falls” that used to exist between Main and Broad streets.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Rochester Gas & Electric, Bausch + Lomb and other businesses used to fill the Genesee River gorge south of the railroad bridge. The Smith Street or Bausch Memorial Bridge is seen in the distance. This is area will make up the northern and eastern parts of the planned High Falls State Park. This aerial photo is looking south toward downtown.

'They thought I was crazy'

The push to clean up the gorge precedes talk of the park. Bausch + Lomb decontaminated and demolished its glass plant in the early- to mid-1990s. The plant original dated to 1910, and was reconstructed after a fire in or around 1914. An environmental site assessment has documented raceways and possible ferry slips present at the site as early as 1851.

RG&E is wrapping up work on the west side of the river, while preparing to bid the east side cleanup next year to get underway in 2027. That eastside cleanup project is expected to take three years to complete, and cost in the range of $60 million, officials said, or roughly twice that of the westside cleanup.

But this industrial past memorialized in the diorama is not being erased entirely.

The smokestack of the old city incinerator will remain. And likely some portion of the structure. What’s left of the RG&E buildings, though, including the chem lab, will be razed. And the area depicted in the model will otherwise revert to something closer to what it was before anything was built.

A lifelong collector of things, Rittersbach happened upon the model when he was in his 20s — more than a half century ago. RG&E had moved most of its offices out of the gorge.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Clark L. Rittersbach stands with his diorama of the Genesee River gorge, which depicts the operations of Rochester Gas & Electric, Bausch + Lomb, and other businesses such as Upton Cold Storage from the early years of the 1900s. Rittersbach, who used to work for RG&E, salvaged the large-scale model in the early 1970s from RG&E's former offices in the Genesee River gorge.

“When they didn't know what to do with (the model), they decided to take it back and leave it on the river in the old administration building,” he said. “I gave them some money for everything I could carry out the door, and they took me up on it.

“Of course, they thought I was crazy at the time.”

Still to be decided is what to do with some of the utility underpinnings still in use today.

A large gas main traverses the site, and a gas regulator station (not a building, but a set of pipes and some valves) sits roughly where the envisioned east lawn or woodlands could be.

There is a chance some of the infrastructure can be moved or changed in some way, officials said. But it is likely that some will need to remain, and will be designed into the park, along with the remnants. Not covered up, officials said, but front and center.