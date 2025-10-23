Take a look inside the latest designs for a new High Falls State Park

The vision for a proposed High Falls State Park is gaining focus.

Newly released renderings and an overall framework or plan show restored woodlands and meadows with scattered gathering and seating areas, playgrounds, overlooks and an elevated train trestle walk alongside the Genesee Brewhouse.

Construction should begin in late 2026 on the 40-acre ribbon-like stretch, down in and along the gorge, stretching 2.5 miles from the base of the falls along either side of the Genesee River.

“We're not going to try to wait until the entire park is open and say, ‘Come in.’ It's going to be done in phases,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “So as the first phase is done, people will be able to start coming down."

Work will begin in the immediate vicinity of the falls and proceed northward. The timetable will be driven by the remediation of old industrial sites, available funding and land acquisition. Some of the property is still held by the city, Rochester Gas & Electric and Bausch+Lomb.

“That's not going to stop the park from moving forward ... in terms of being open, (and) folks getting close to the falls to be able to touch that water,” Evans said.

The latest designs were gleaned from the past year of public and stakeholder meetings, and mailings to more than 4,000 addresses, soliciting community input, officials said.

The framework additionally shows a train trestle walk alongside the Genesee Brewhouse, a “river lounge,” nine access points, including two by vehicle. and a pedestrian bridge down in the gorge. There also is a proposed seating area labeled "Incinerator Plaza."

While Evans cast the name as more of a placeholder and a joke, there is significance. The gorge has seen a variety of industrial uses, the incinerator being one. The plaza would sit at the base of the smokestacks, with a rendering showing it edged on two sides by partial walls of the old building.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we actually name that. But why that's actually a big piece of it,” the mayor said, “is because you can see those stacks from any vantage point of the park. ... which is part of that history. And I like the part of keeping at least part of that old wall there, too, you know? The old with the new.”

Technical design should begin in the spring. New York state has so far committed $8 million toward the project, and it continues to solicit public input.

“This project will transform downtown Rochester by connecting people to the dramatic Genesee River gorge and celebrating its rich ecological, cultural and industrial history,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement. “Creating safe and welcoming places to get offline and get outside is how we build healthier, more prosperous and more connected communities across our state.”

The work doesn’t end here. Evans also pointed to a new Maplewood Nature Center under construction farther north along the riverway. It's expected to open in April.

"You're going to have a great tie-in from the state park going right down to our nature center, and then vice versa,” he said. “It's perfect timing.”