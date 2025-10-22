© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blazer and light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a puffy navy vest over a white button-down shirt.
Anthony Costanza with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Anthony Costanza with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for town leadership positions. This hour, we talk with the candidates on the ballot for Irondequoit town supervisor: Anthony Costanza and John Perticone.

The race has been roiled by allegations of official misconduct against Constanza, the Republican candidate. Constanza has denied any wrongdoing.

We talk with the candidates about their priorities for office and the most pressing issues in their town.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
