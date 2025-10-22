Candidates for Irondequoit town supervisor
Anthony Costanza with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Anthony Costanza with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
John Perticone with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
John Perticone with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
We continue our series of conversations with candidates running for town leadership positions. This hour, we talk with the candidates on the ballot for Irondequoit town supervisor: Anthony Costanza and John Perticone.
The race has been roiled by allegations of official misconduct against Constanza, the Republican candidate. Constanza has denied any wrongdoing.
We talk with the candidates about their priorities for office and the most pressing issues in their town.
Our guests:
- Anthony Costanza, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor
- John Perticone, candidate for Irondequoit town supervisor