12:00 Candidates for Monroe County Legislature; Penfield town supervisor race

1:00 Louis Sabo, candidate for Rochester mayor

What are the issues top of mind for people in Monroe County? We explore the question with candidates for Monroe County Legislature in the first half of this hour. Voters in Districts 3 (Chili) and 12 (Riga, Wheatland, and Henrietta) will make their choices at the polls this election season. The Democratic candidates* on the ballot join us to discuss their backgrounds and priorities for office. In studio:



Marvin Stepherson, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 3

Nazish Jeffery, candidate for Monroe County Legislature, District 12

Then in our second half hour, we sit down with Kevin Berry, the Democratic candidate for Penfield town supervisor. The current town council member discusses his platform and priorities for Penfield and answers our questions and yours about a range of issues. Our guest:



Kevin Berry, candidate for Penfield town supervisor

*Notes: Stepherson's opponent in Monroe County Legislature District 3, Republican Scott Hand, did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program. The two additional candidates in the District 12 race are Republican Leslie Schildt and Westside First candidate Deborah Campanella. Schildt is unavailable to participate. Campanella did not respond to multiple invitations. Kevin Berry's opponent in the Penfield town supervisor race is Republican Jeffrey Leenhouts. He did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program.

Then in our second hour, we talk with the Conservative Party candidate for Rochester mayor: Louis Sabo. Sabo is a small business owner who says he wants to bring change to leadership to help families, neighborhoods, and businesses thrive. He answers our questions and yours about public safety, housing, education, and more. In studio:



Louis Sabo, candidate for Rochester mayor

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

