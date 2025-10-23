© 2025 WXXI News
City libraries will be closed on Friday

WXXI News | By Staff reports
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
Vera Haygood, a library assistant at the Lincoln branch library on Joseph Avenue in Rochester, shelves books in the Teen Spot. The Rochester Public Library system renovate the branch and plans to reopen the branch Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
In this file photo, Vera Haygood shelves books in the Teen Spot at the Lincoln Library on Joseph Avenue in Rochester.

If you were considering a visit to a city library on Friday, you'll need to rethink your plans.

The Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County and all city branch libraries will be closed to the public for all-staff training.

City libraries will resume normal operations on Saturday at the following times and locations:

  • 10 a.m., Central Library, 115 South Ave.
  • 10 a.m., Winton Branch Library, 611 N. Winton Road.
  • 10 a.m., Charlotte Branch Library, 3557 Lake Ave.
  • 10 a.m., Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.
  • 10 a.m., Sully Branch Library, 530 Webster Ave.
  • 10 a.m., Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave.
  • 10 a.m., Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way
  • 11 a.m., Monroe Branch Library, 809 Monroe Ave.
  • 11 a.m., Lyell Branch Library, 956 Lyell Ave.
  • 11 a.m., Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave.
  • Noon, Lincoln Branch Library, 851 Joseph Ave.

For more information on City library branches, go to roccitylibrary.org/location/.
Staff reports