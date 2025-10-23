City libraries will be closed on Friday

If you were considering a visit to a city library on Friday, you'll need to rethink your plans.

The Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County and all city branch libraries will be closed to the public for all-staff training.

City libraries will resume normal operations on Saturday at the following times and locations:



10 a.m., Central Library, 115 South Ave.

10 a.m., Winton Branch Library, 611 N. Winton Road.

10 a.m., Charlotte Branch Library, 3557 Lake Ave.

10 a.m., Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.

10 a.m., Sully Branch Library, 530 Webster Ave.

10 a.m., Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave.

10 a.m., Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way

11 a.m., Monroe Branch Library, 809 Monroe Ave.

11 a.m., Lyell Branch Library, 956 Lyell Ave.

11 a.m., Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave.

Noon, Lincoln Branch Library, 851 Joseph Ave.

For more information on City library branches, go to roccitylibrary.org/location/.

