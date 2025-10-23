City libraries will be closed on Friday
If you were considering a visit to a city library on Friday, you'll need to rethink your plans.
The Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County and all city branch libraries will be closed to the public for all-staff training.
City libraries will resume normal operations on Saturday at the following times and locations:
- 10 a.m., Central Library, 115 South Ave.
- 10 a.m., Winton Branch Library, 611 N. Winton Road.
- 10 a.m., Charlotte Branch Library, 3557 Lake Ave.
- 10 a.m., Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.
- 10 a.m., Sully Branch Library, 530 Webster Ave.
- 10 a.m., Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave.
- 10 a.m., Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr. Samuel McCree Way
- 11 a.m., Monroe Branch Library, 809 Monroe Ave.
- 11 a.m., Lyell Branch Library, 956 Lyell Ave.
- 11 a.m., Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave.
- Noon, Lincoln Branch Library, 851 Joseph Ave.
For more information on City library branches, go to roccitylibrary.org/location/.