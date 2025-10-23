Free application weeks underway at SUNY schools

College applicants will be able to save a little money in the weeks to come if they're applying to SUNY schools.

Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3, students applying to SUNY schools can have their application fees waived for their first five applications.

SUNY Chancellor John King said he's seeing a lot of new initiatives and research at campuses across the state.

"Just across the system, there are lots of reasons to be excited, and we're excited about our high school seniors thinking about SUNY for next year," he said.

During the free application period, students can opt in by clicking "yes" to the first application question on the Common App. The Apply SUNY site should waive the first five fees automatically on the payment page.

Joanie Mahoney, the president of SUNY ESF, said she spoke with families at a recent college fair, and many were surprised at the affordability of a SUNY education.

"SUNY is an incredible value, and then a college like ESF, we like to remind people that we have about 100 percent job placement, so that value proposition that a lot of people struggle with all across the country isn't one that you need to struggle with with SUNY," Mahoney said.

In addition to free application weeks, SUNY officials said they offer ongoing fee waivers that apply to about 60 percent of New York state high school seniors.

