New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust

WXXI News

The Rochester Police Department is collaborating with a local ministry to improve police-community relations.

RPD and United Christian Leadership Ministries have developed a dashboard to monitor the use of body worn cameras. The data will be available to the public.

Organizers say it's the first project of its kind in the nation. We talk with the team behind it about the goals and the challenges, and about launching a partnership based on building trust.

Our guests:

