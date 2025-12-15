© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST
Four men stand against a wall in a radio talk studio: a man far left with long blonde hair is leaning on a cane and wearing glasses, a black blazer, green button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man near left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a brown blazer, red plaid button-down shirt, black pants and brown shoes; a man near right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, jeans and brown boots; a man far right has short blonde hair and is wearing a navy police uniform.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Alex White, Carlos Garcia and Greg Bello with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 15, 2025
WXXI News

The Rochester Police Department is collaborating with a local ministry to improve police-community relations.

RPD and United Christian Leadership Ministries have developed a dashboard to monitor the use of body worn cameras. The data will be available to the public.

Organizers say it's the first project of its kind in the nation. We talk with the team behind it about the goals and the challenges, and about launching a partnership based on building trust.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Julie Williams
