New body-worn cameras project aims to build police-community trust
The Rochester Police Department is collaborating with a local ministry to improve police-community relations.
RPD and United Christian Leadership Ministries have developed a dashboard to monitor the use of body worn cameras. The data will be available to the public.
Organizers say it's the first project of its kind in the nation. We talk with the team behind it about the goals and the challenges, and about launching a partnership based on building trust.
Our guests:
- Captain Greg Bello, public information officer for the Rochester Police Department
- Rev. Dwight Fowler, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Carlos Garcia, volunteer with United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Alex White, community activist and leader of the body-worn cameras dashboard project