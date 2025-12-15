© 2025 WXXI News
Gov. Hochul says addressing the cost of car insurance will be a priority in 2026

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST

New Yorkers pay the third-highest car insurance premiums in the U.S., with an average monthly cost of $242 for full coverage, according to Forbes.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will be looking at this issue seriously in the 2026 legislative session.

"I hear the cries of help and relief for families and businesses and people in the trucking industry," Hochul said. "These are real concerns, and I'm very attuned to them right now.

"It's critical," she added. "Your car is your lifeline to your job and to your education and to your medical help if you're sick."

Hochul attributed high car insurance premiums to the high cost of lawsuits for insurance companies.

While the governor did not specify potential solutions, she said the issue will be mentioned in her State of the State address in January.
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career.
