St. John Fisher campus put on lockdown after a report of someone with a knife

A lockdown was lifted Wednesday night at St. John Fisher University after a report of an individual with a knife.

Monroe County deputies say that just after 5:30 p.m. they got a report of someone who gained access to a staff member’s office on the campus and displayed a knife.

Authorities say the employee was able to avoid getting injured and safely disarmed the person with the knife.

The campus was put into lockdown as a precaution, and deputies, along with New York state Police, K9 units and St. John Fisher security did a thorough search of the campus and buildings.

After that search was completed, the lockdown was lifted, but deputies continued to patrol the campus through the night to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911. Investigators are also reviewing security footage and gathering information from witnesses. There's no word yet of anyone in custody in connection with the incident.

