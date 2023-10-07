Seneca Park Zoo adds a two-year-old Masai giraffe

After the death earlier this year of one of its giraffes, and a recent cancer diagnosis in another, the Seneca Park Zoo is welcoming a new addition, a two-year-old male Masai giraffe named JD.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and zoo officials made that announcement Friday, saying JD was transferred from The Wilds Safari Park in Ohio on a recommendation from the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

``By supporting and visiting AZA-accredited zoos like the Seneca Park Zoo, we contribute to the preservation of these giraffes and other endangered species, the advancement of scientific knowledge and the education of future generations,” said Bello.

Bello said that the giraffe with cancer, Kipenzi, was doing well and looking strong, while another giraffe, Iggy, is pregnant and is due later this month. A male giraffe named Parker died last February after being found caught in a support structure for the giraffe enclosure gate.

Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy said JD took to the other giraffes in the local zoo better than staff thought would happen.

Lacy said that JD was transported in a trailer for a 6-hour trip.

``But he made it up here very, very quickly, very, very stress free and loaded right into our barn and took to the other giraffes better than we all thought it would happen,” said Lacy.

Lacy said that the Seneca Park Zoo is part of a program called ‘SAFE’ (Saving Animals from Extinction) and he noted that the numbers of Masai giraffe “have plummeted nearly 50% in the last 30 years.” Lacy said that it's hoped that people visiting the zoo "are inspired to help us in our conservation efforts with giraffe living in the savannas of Africa."

The public can see the new giraffe starting Saturday.

