Rochester Police investigate killing of 16-year-old student Jakarah Lopez-Moore

Rochester Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Jakarah Lopez-Moore, whose body was found near Vanguard Parkway in the city last Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing August 27 and her body was found last Saturday in the woods near Vanguard Parkway.

Captain Frank Umbrino said her death was ruled a homicide, but he would not reveal the cause of her death. He also said RPD is withholding other information concerning this case including the exact location where her body was found.

``There's information that only the killer is aware of. And, you know, as soon as we share that information with everybody, that's no longer a card that we have in our pocket that we can play, you know, when the time is appropriate, so it's tough,” Umbrino said.

Umbrino said someone knows something about her death and they need to call police to provide them with the information they need.

He said he can only release so much information.

``Right now there's a very limited number of people who know how she died. So, you know, when we pick up a suspect, he's going to know that and that's something that we need to hold tight,” he said.

Anyone who knew 16-year old Jakarah Lopez-Moore and has any information at all needs to call police, Umbrino said. The goal of his investigative team is to find the person that did this and make sure that they're held accountable, he said.

Statement from RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso on the passing of Jakarah Lopez-Moore

The Rochester City School District is heartbroken at the sad news of Jakarah Lopez-Moore’s passing. This is a devastating loss, and our entire school community is deeply saddened by this tragic event. We extend our sincerest condolences to Jakarah's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Losing a young life is always a profound tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by this heartbreaking loss.

The Trauma, Illness, and Grief team is at Edison to provide assistance and guidance to students and staff who may be struggling to cope with this news. We encourage anyone in need of support to reach out and seek assistance during this trying period.