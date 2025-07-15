© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Being transgender in Rochester

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:32 AM EDT
This stock image shows a person's hand holding a rainbow flag, which is known as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.
zakalinka
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a person's hand holding a rainbow flag, which is known as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

12:00 Being transgender in Rochester

1:00 Business incubator program puts more plant-based food into the marketplace

As Rochester prepares for Pride weekend, several proposed laws and executive orders appear to put the transgender community in the crosshairs. Host Racquel Stephen discusses the current political climate with local organizers who are working on these issues. We’ll also look at national polling revealing the complex feelings of Americans about transgender people.

Our guests:

  • Javannah Davis, founder of WAVE Women, Inc.
  • Brittan Hardges, president/founder of Next Generation Men of Transition and director of advocacy and community engagement for New Pride Agenda
  • Juliana Horowitz, senior associate director of research at Pew Research Center
  • Rocco Vallerand, founder of the Support Alliance for Fairness and Equity for Transgender Youth

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Evan Dawson asks the question, “ Why aren’t there more vegan restaurants and food purveyors?” He and his guests discuss the evolving food marketplace and discover how an incubator program has helped launch new businesses.

Our guests:

  • Ryan Jennings, chef, president, and co-founder of Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen
  • Janessa Steenberg, founder of Panacheeza 
  • Brad VanAuken, venture coach with RIT Venture Creations

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.