12:00 Being transgender in Rochester

1:00 Business incubator program puts more plant-based food into the marketplace

As Rochester prepares for Pride weekend, several proposed laws and executive orders appear to put the transgender community in the crosshairs. Host Racquel Stephen discusses the current political climate with local organizers who are working on these issues. We’ll also look at national polling revealing the complex feelings of Americans about transgender people.

Our guests:



Javannah Davis, founder of WAVE Women, Inc.

Brittan Hardges, president/founder of Next Generation Men of Transition and director of advocacy and community engagement for New Pride Agenda

Juliana Horowitz, senior associate director of research at Pew Research Center

Rocco Vallerand, founder of the Support Alliance for Fairness and Equity for Transgender Youth

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Evan Dawson asks the question, “ Why aren’t there more vegan restaurants and food purveyors?” He and his guests discuss the evolving food marketplace and discover how an incubator program has helped launch new businesses.

Our guests:



Ryan Jennings, chef, president, and co-founder of Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen

Janessa Steenberg, founder of Panacheeza

Brad VanAuken, venture coach with RIT Venture Creations

