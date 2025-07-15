Jobs program would provide rides to training, employment

A proposed workforce development program would focus on the first step to any training program or job. That is, getting there.

The program would provide van rides to qualifying participants through various community organizations, helping them travel to job training, employment and other essential community resources.

The Workforce Partnership Organization is a three-year PILOT or test program being led by the nonprofit Young Adult Manufacturing Training Employment Program, YAMTEP.

Collaborative partners include Monroe Community College Economic & Workforce Development Center, Monroe 2 Orleans BOCES/Center for Workforce Development, Rochester General College of Health Careers, Rochesterworks and the Center for Youth. The goal is to sign up more than 150 riders in the first year.

Rider participation, job placement and retention will be tracked.

The $1.5 million- to $2 million-a-year program is seeking $200,000 a year from the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency or COMIDA, the county’s economic development arm. Other funding could come from state Sen. Jeremy Cooney and ESL Federal Credit Union. A Cooney spokesperson said nothing is finalized.