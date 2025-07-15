© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Being transgender in Rochester

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
As Rochester prepares for Pride weekend, several proposed laws and executive orders appear to put the transgender community in the crosshairs.

Host Racquel Stephen discusses the current political climate with local organizers who are working on these issues. We’ll also look at national polling revealing the complex feelings of Americans about transgender people.

Our guests:

Connections
