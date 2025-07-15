Being transgender in Rochester
As Rochester prepares for Pride weekend, several proposed laws and executive orders appear to put the transgender community in the crosshairs.
Host Racquel Stephen discusses the current political climate with local organizers who are working on these issues. We’ll also look at national polling revealing the complex feelings of Americans about transgender people.
Our guests:
- Javannah Davis, founder of WAVE Women, Inc.
- Brittan Hardges, president/founder of Next Generation Men of Transition and director of advocacy and community engagement for New Pride Agenda
- Juliana Horowitz, senior associate director of research at Pew Research Center
- Rocco Vallerand, founder of the Support Alliance for Fairness and Equity for Transgender Youth