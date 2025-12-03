© 2025 WXXI News
Sounding the alarm on youth self-harm

A local organization is sounding the alarm over an issue that is affecting an increasing number of young people. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, a new report from Common Ground Health shows that in 2023, self-harm was the leading behavioral reason that young people ages 6 to 21 in Monroe County visited the emergency room. How can families, caregivers, and schools help support students' mental and emotional well-being? Our guests share their expertise. In studio:

  • Noelle E.C. Evans, education reporter/producer for WXXI News
  • Elizabeth Devaney, director of the Whole Child Connection at the Children’s Institute
  • Joseph D. Fantigrossi, Ed.D., director of the Community Schools Coalition of Monroe County, and coordinator of regional community schools at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES
  • Holly Sienkiewicz, DrPH, director of research at Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, snow now covers the ground, and the holidays are approaching. What's on your radar as you settle in for winter in Rochester and the Finger Lakes? This month's edition of CITY Magazine is its Winter Guide. The annual exploration of things to do includes books to read, classes to take, sports to try, art to experience, and more. We're joined by the CITY team for the hour. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Ryan Williamson, executive director of CITY Magazine
  • Florence Cardella, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Kellen Beck, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Mike Krupnicki, owner of Arc + Flame and Rochester Brainery
  • Jon Heath, contributor to CITY Magazine

