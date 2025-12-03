Kidney disease claims Seneca Park Zoo's Amur Tiger, Katya

Seneca Park Zoo's female Amur tiger, Katya, died on Friday following a kidney disease diagnosis several months ago.

At the age of 20, Katya was the oldest Amur tiger in any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to Seneca Park Zoo.

Kidney disease is one of the most common age-related conditions that plague felines, including domestic cats. In addition to kidney disease, which was diagnosed through routine bloodwork in September, Katya also lived with severe arthritis, which the zoo said had worsened over the past year.

On November 25, the tiger's condition declined quickly, and by Friday morning, she was only rising to drink water, according to a news release. Zoo officials made the decision to euthanize her, given the abrupt and significant deterioration of her quality of life.

Katya was born at Seneca Park Zoo in 2005. Amur tigers, which are also known as Siberian tigers, are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 remaining in their natural range in the Russian Far East and China.

The Zoo remembered Katya as "an iconic and beloved presence for two decades, inspiring millions and raising awareness for her species' critical conservation status."