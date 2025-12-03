© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kidney disease claims Seneca Park Zoo's Amur Tiger, Katya

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:45 AM EST
Katya, an Amur tiger born at Seneca Park Zoo in 2005, was euthanized on November 28 following her declining health.
photo provided
Katya, an Amur tiger born at Seneca Park Zoo in 2005, was euthanized on November 28 following her declining health.

Seneca Park Zoo's female Amur tiger, Katya, died on Friday following a kidney disease diagnosis several months ago.

At the age of 20, Katya was the oldest Amur tiger in any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to Seneca Park Zoo.

Kidney disease is one of the most common age-related conditions that plague felines, including domestic cats. In addition to kidney disease, which was diagnosed through routine bloodwork in September, Katya also lived with severe arthritis, which the zoo said had worsened over the past year.

On November 25, the tiger's condition declined quickly, and by Friday morning, she was only rising to drink water, according to a news release. Zoo officials made the decision to euthanize her, given the abrupt and significant deterioration of her quality of life.

Katya was born at Seneca Park Zoo in 2005. Amur tigers, which are also known as Siberian tigers, are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 remaining in their natural range in the Russian Far East and China.

The Zoo remembered Katya as "an iconic and beloved presence for two decades, inspiring millions and raising awareness for her species' critical conservation status."
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams